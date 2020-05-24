e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Allu Arjun reveals his favourite Hindi films, has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander ‘more than 20 times’

Allu Arjun reveals his favourite Hindi films, has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander ‘more than 20 times’

Allu Arjun talks about his favourite Hindi films and says he has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander more than 20 times.

regional-movies Updated: May 24, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun reveals his fav Hindi films.
Allu Arjun reveals his fav Hindi films.
         

Actor Allu Arjun has revealed the Hindi films he loves and the list includes Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s movies. Speaking with BollywoodHungama in an interview, Allu Arjun said, “I love Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It is one of my favourite films. I think I have watched it more than 20 times. DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). I think I have watched it multiple times and it still has that magic whenever I watch it. Personally, I think I have watched Gully Boy 3-4 times, because I personally like a lot of rap and it is a very original Indian rap.” Asked to describe himself, the actor said, “Similing, stylish and happy.”

Also read: Betaal review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix zombie show is dead on arrival

Allu Arjun decided to take a break after the box office debacle of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. He did not sign new films for almost two years but made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Allu Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown ends. In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Talking about the Telugu film industry, Allu had said in an interview, “Every industry has two strands - commercial and parallel. These streams are interdependent and draw from each other in terms of actors and technicians. In the last decade, parallel cinema in Telugu films has grown. The best example would be Mahanati (based on legendary actor Savithri). It’s not a typical commercial film. But it won three National awards. Baahubali, a commercial film, had great content. These two films are classic examples of the blend.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In