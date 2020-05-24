Allu Arjun reveals his favourite Hindi films, has watched Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander ‘more than 20 times’

regional-movies

Actor Allu Arjun has revealed the Hindi films he loves and the list includes Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s movies. Speaking with BollywoodHungama in an interview, Allu Arjun said, “I love Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It is one of my favourite films. I think I have watched it more than 20 times. DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). I think I have watched it multiple times and it still has that magic whenever I watch it. Personally, I think I have watched Gully Boy 3-4 times, because I personally like a lot of rap and it is a very original Indian rap.” Asked to describe himself, the actor said, “Similing, stylish and happy.”

Allu Arjun decided to take a break after the box office debacle of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. He did not sign new films for almost two years but made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Allu Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown ends. In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Talking about the Telugu film industry, Allu had said in an interview, “Every industry has two strands - commercial and parallel. These streams are interdependent and draw from each other in terms of actors and technicians. In the last decade, parallel cinema in Telugu films has grown. The best example would be Mahanati (based on legendary actor Savithri). It’s not a typical commercial film. But it won three National awards. Baahubali, a commercial film, had great content. These two films are classic examples of the blend.”

