Aniket Vishwasrao to play a salesman in his debut web-series

This year has been an interesting one for actor Aniket Vishwasrao. He kicked it off with a con-story Maska, directed by actor Priyadarshan Jadhav and then was seen in Majhya Baikocha Priyakar. The actor also tied the knot with actor Sneha Chavan, his co-actor in Hrudayat Something Something, early this month.

The versatile actor will now be seen playing a lingerie salesman in Hungama Play’s upcoming original Marathi show, ‘Padded ki Pushup’.

A comedy series, Padded ki Pushup will also star TejashreePradhan, Kishori Ambiye and Saksham Kulkarni in the lead. Essaying the role of Aditya, Aniket will portray a middle-class man who must hold onto his job of selling lingerie, without having any knowledge of it. At the same time, he must keep it a secret from his wife and avoid the prying eyes of his mother-in-law! Aniket Vishwasrao said, “Padded ki Pushup is one of the most unique stories that I have come across in the recent times. As a lingerie salesman, my character must do all that he can to succeed at his job and keep a secret from his wife and mother-in- law. All of this creates situations that are hilarious and keeps the audience entertained. I am glad to have worked in a digital show with CafeMarathi and Hungama Play. The medium gave me the freedom and opportunity to be a part of a story that one wouldn’t see anywhere else.”

Produced by Hungama Digital Media and CafeMarathi, and directed by Akash Gursale, Padded ki Pushup will be available to stream on Hungama Play starting December.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:16 IST