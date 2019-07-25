AR Murugadoss teases fans with new photos from Rajinikanth’s Darbar

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss on Thursday teased fans by releasing two stills from Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil action-drama Darbar, which features the 68-year-old in the role of a police officer, for the first time in 25 years.

Rajinikanth is all swag in the two stills. While one of the stills features Rajinikanth in khaki, walking with an iron rod in his hand and a fiery look on his face; the other picture features him wearing a light blue coat with rolled up sleeves.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to share the stills and he wrote: “Hi guys. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & title Design of Darbar will be released at 7:00 PM. Get creative and do what you do the best. The best design will be selected and released officially.”

The final schedule of the film is currently underway in Mumbai. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Murugadoss and Rajinikanth.

Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara, is gearing up for release during Pongal 2020. The first look poster features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by police paraphernalia. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high. The filmmakers were also accused of plagiarising the poster.

The film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Suniel Shetty as the primary antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:23 IST