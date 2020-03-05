Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda slips but is rescued in time, watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:12 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who acquired pan-India fame after the release of his film Arjun Reddy and, later its Hindi remake Kabir Singh headlined by Shahid Kapoor, escaped falling by a whisker. A video of Vijay walking with a number of people where he nearly slips has surfaced online.

In the video clip, we see Vijay surrounded by people, possibly his staff or fans, as he walks. Seconds later, he slips before he is held by people around him. The actor is casually dressed; in a pair of bermuda shorts and a T-shirt.

Vijay will make his Bollywood debut in a Karan Johar co-production to be directed by Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Called Fighter, the film will be in Telugu and Hindi. The film will star Ananya Panday as its female lead. Telugu actor Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh are its co-producers.

In mid-February, Ananya had shared a bunch of pictures from the script-reading session with Vijay, Charmee and Puri. In one of them, Vijay and she are seated by a window sill and have papers in their hands. In another all four, pose for a group picture.

Karan Johar was reportedly very keen on launching Vijay in a Hindi remake of the actor’s film, Dear Comrade. Sadly, when the film tanked at the box office, he was forced to look for another script. It is then that Vijay suggested the Bollywood filmmaker come on board as a co-producer for Fighter.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi ‘Aye bhai log’. Watch video

IWM Buzz quoted a source as saying, “Karan wanted to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. When that didn’t work inTelugu he was on the look-out for an original Hindi script for Vijay’s launch. It was Vijay who suggested that Karan jump in as co-producer for Puri’s film and thereby felicitate a Hindi version of Fighter.”

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Fight is an action-intensive film.

Arjun Reddy and later Kabir Singh were hugely controversial; the principle accusation being the treatment of women, as depicted in the films. Critics called out the makers for glorifying crime against women. Both the films, however, turned out to be massive box office successes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more