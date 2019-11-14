e-paper
Arvind Swami’s clean-shaven look for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi goes viral

Arvind Swamy has gone clean-shaven for Thalaivi. See his picture here.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:45 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Arvind Swami will play MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi.
Actor Arvind Swami has shaved his moustache for his role in upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. A picture of his clean-shaven look surfaced on social media on Thursday and it went viral.

In Thalaivi, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor MG Ramachandran aka MGR. MGR played a very instrumental role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa. Apparently, it was after great contemplation the makers zeroed in on Arvind Swami.

Thalaivi, which will be directed by Vijay, will be made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. It has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages. Kangana, who was last seen in Judgmental Hai Kya, spent close to six months on prepping for this project. She underwent Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

The project was announced along with its title and first-look poster on February 25, on the 71th anniversary of Jayalalithaa. It’s worth mentioning that when Kangana was announced for the titular role, the choice was received with some backlash.

Soon after the announcement, Vijay clarified his stand on roping in Kangana in an interview to Times of India. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has been roped in to oversee the writing process.

The project has gone on floors despite Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court to restrain the team from making a biopic based on her aunt’s life.

