Baby Elsa in Frozen 2 voiced by Mahesh Babu’s daughter in Telugu

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:24 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has voiced the character of Baby Elsa in the Telugu dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen 2. Disney India made the announcement on Monday. This will be Sitara’s maiden association with a movie in any way.

This will be Sitara’s first major shot at stardom. She’s already popular with her YouTube channel with her friend Aadya (daughter of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally). In the channel, they have fun doing DIY crafts, painting and games. The YouTube channel, named ‘Aadya & Sitara’, which was launched in June 2019, has over 48,000 subscribers.

Elsa plays the primary character of the Frozen series, and she has incredible power to freeze things around her. Frozen 2 explores Elsa’s bond with her sister Anna through an adventure, in which she also discovers about her past and childhood.

Frozen 2, will hit the screens on November 22, is being dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Some big names from Indian film fraternity are so far associated with the film.

While Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra will lend their voices for Elsa and Anna respectively for the Hindi version of the film, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to dub for Elsa for the Tamil version of the movie.

While Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham has already forayed into cinema has played a few roles, 7-year-old Sitara is yet to make her acting debut.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for his next Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kerala. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, stars Mahesh Babu plays an army Major. In August, the first glimpse of his character was unveiled via a special video. The film has been confirmed to hit the screens during Sankranti festival in 2020.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in crucial roles.

