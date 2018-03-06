Bharat Ane Nenu teaser: Mahesh Babu shines as a man with a promise

The first glimpse of superstar Mahesh Babu’s character from his upcoming Telugu release Bharat Ane Nenu, amid sky-high anticipation, was released on Tuesday. The minute-long teaser introduces us to Mahesh’s character Bharat Ram, who will be seen playing a chief minister in the film. The first impression of the character is that Bharat is a man of his word.

The teaser opens with Mahesh Babu’s voice as he talks about the life mantra his mother taught him – “If you don’t keep your promise, you are not called a man”. He goes on to say he hasn’t forgotten his mother’s words and has never broken a promise. He then talks about the day when he had to make a very big promise, and one that’s equally challenging, referring to his swearing-in ceremony as a state’s chief minister. The teaser ends with the line that each one of us has a responsibility because we’re living in a society.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career. Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

