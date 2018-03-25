Bharat Ane Nenu title song: This Devi Sri Prasad melody is about Mahesh Babu’s dedication

Bharat Ane Nenu (meaning I, Bharat) is how a pledge begins. Mahesh Babu plays the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the film. The first single from the film was released on Sunday and it’s a reflection of Bharat (Babu) in the film. It is his pledge to his people. He takes responsibility for his people and reassures them that a government is for the people, by the people and of the people.

The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad is aimed to add thrill to the audience’s experience. It’s an aspirational song on how a government should be run.Written by Ramajogayya Shastry and sung by David Simon, this song might work as an effective promotional video.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu will be the first release of this year for Mahesh Babu and it comes after his film Spyder, which was a box office failure. Bharat Ane Nenu bankrolled by DVV Entertainment is slated to be released on April 20. Kiara Advani is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in this film.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she will debuting in Telugu film industry with Bharat Ane Nenu.

