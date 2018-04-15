Bhumika Chawla starts shooting for Samantha Akkineni’s U-Turn

Bhumika Chawla made a strong comeback to Telugu filmdom last year with Nani’s MCA, in which she played his sister-in-law and her role was the fulcrum of the story. Following the runaway success of the film, she has signed a few projects. Apart from playing a cameo in Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi, she has landed a key role in Samantha Akkineni starrer U-Turn remake. Last week, Bhumika joined the sets of the film and she’s expected to finish shooting her portion in one stretch.

Being directed by Pawan Kumar, who helmed the original, the project went on the floors in Rajahmundry in February. On the first day of the commencement of the project, Samantha took to Twitter and wrote: “All the inspiration I need to be better. Thank you. U-Turn begins.” She also shared a video from the first day of the sets.

The film revolves around the mystery behind the death of motorists after they break traffic rules on a particular flyover in Bengaluru. In January 2017, Samantha watched the film in a special screening in Bengaluru and immediately gave her nod. At one point, it was rumoured that she was willing to produce the remake as well.

The project also stars Aadi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Malayalam actor Narain in crucial roles. While Aadi will be seen playing a cop, Rahul plays Samantha’s boyfriend in the project, which will be wrapped up by May.

