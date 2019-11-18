Bigil dethrones Viswasam to emerge as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Actor Vijay’s Tamil sports drama Bigil with its gross earnings of Rs 141.05 crore has surpassed Ajith’s Viswasam to emerge as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by box office tracking portal Cinetrak, Bigil, at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas, has grossed Rs 141.05 crore beating Viswasam’s Rs 138 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The reports further added: “Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after Saaho. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash.”

Bigil, according to the report, needs to collect another Rs 3.50 crore to beat lifetime Tamil Nadu gross earnings of the Tamil version of Baahubali 2.

Bigil continues to crunch exceptional numbers at the box office. While it has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally, it has over the weekend breached into Rs 200 crore club in India. Cinetrak reports states that Bigil has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala surpassing Shankar’s I. After its fourth weekend, Bigil stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta questions Neha Kakkar for working with Anu Malik, brings up a contestant’s inappropriate behaviour on the show

Recently, Bigil dethroned Rajinikanth’s Petta at Tamil Nadu box office to emerge as the biggest Tamil grosser of the year. It is worth mentioning that Vijay now has three Rs 250 crore grossers to his credit after Mersal and Sarkar.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay in dual roles and he’s seen essaying an aged gangster and a football coach of a women’s football team. Vijay plays a player turned coach after he’s forced to stop playing courtesy an incident involving his gangster father.

Bigil, which also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Induja, was produced on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment. The film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu as Whistle, has music by AR Rahman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more