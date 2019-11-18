e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Bigil dethrones Viswasam to emerge as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu

Vijay starrer Bigil, according to the Cinetrak report, needs to collect another Rs 3.50 crore to beat lifetime Tamil Nadu gross earnings of the Tamil version of Baahubali 2.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:10 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Bigil stars Vijay in a dual role and has been directed by Atlee.
Bigil stars Vijay in a dual role and has been directed by Atlee.
         

Actor Vijay’s Tamil sports drama Bigil with its gross earnings of Rs 141.05 crore has surpassed Ajith’s Viswasam to emerge as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by box office tracking portal Cinetrak, Bigil, at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas, has grossed Rs 141.05 crore beating Viswasam’s Rs 138 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The reports further added: “Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after Saaho. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash.”

Bigil, according to the report, needs to collect another Rs 3.50 crore to beat lifetime Tamil Nadu gross earnings of the Tamil version of Baahubali 2.

Bigil continues to crunch exceptional numbers at the box office. While it has grossed over Rs 300 crore globally, it has over the weekend breached into Rs 200 crore club in India. Cinetrak reports states that Bigil has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala surpassing Shankar’s I. After its fourth weekend, Bigil stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta questions Neha Kakkar for working with Anu Malik, brings up a contestant’s inappropriate behaviour on the show

Recently, Bigil dethroned Rajinikanth’s Petta at Tamil Nadu box office to emerge as the biggest Tamil grosser of the year. It is worth mentioning that Vijay now has three Rs 250 crore grossers to his credit after Mersal and Sarkar.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay in dual roles and he’s seen essaying an aged gangster and a football coach of a women’s football team. Vijay plays a player turned coach after he’s forced to stop playing courtesy an incident involving his gangster father.

Bigil, which also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Induja, was produced on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment. The film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu as Whistle, has music by AR Rahman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Regional Movies