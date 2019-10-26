Bigil director Atlee hints about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan

regional-movies

Filmmaker Atlee has hinted about a possible collaboration with actor Shah Rukh Soon very soon. He opened up about various things including joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan during a Twitter chat with his fans just hours before the release of Bigil.

Among various questions that he answered, Atlee hinted about teaming up with Shah Rukh when a fan asked him if they will collaborate soon. “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” Atlee said.

Earlier this week, Atlee confirmed he will make his Telugu debut soon with a project starring Jr NTR in the lead. Speaking at the pre-release event of Whistle, the Telugu dubbed version of Bigil in Hyderabad on Wednesday; Atlee dropped a hint about his Telugu debut.

“I am indebted to the Telugu audience. I have been longing to direct a Telugu film and my wish is going to be fulfilled soon. Jr. NTR is a good-hearted and transparent person. He always leaves a heart-warming message for my every film and I am thankful for his support,” Atlee was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

Talking about Bigil, Atlee said: “Atrocities against women is one of the major topics of discussion in our country today. So, we thought of making an emotional film which can make a difference to the society, highlighting such issues in an artistic way.

Bigil marks the third collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Produced by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs. 180 crore, the film released on Friday in over 4000 screens worldwide.

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil.He plays a local rowdy as the father and as football coach of a women’s team as the son. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:33 IST