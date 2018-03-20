Can’t wait to see Madhavan play me on screen: former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Actor R Madhavan is preparing to play the controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused in an espionage case and later acquitted. The film, to be written and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, will be based on the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s autobiography, Ormakalude Brahmanapadam (In the Orbit of Memories) that was released last year on October 26. In his latest media interaction, Narayanan said he’s eagerly waiting to see Madhavan play him on screen.

“The way he has conceived my character has amazed me. He’s quite aware of the incidents that happened in my life and the pain and suffering I went through then. I can’t wait to see him play me on screen,” Narayanan said. On being signed on for the project, Madhavan had said it’s going to be the most exciting film of his career. “I am packing on the pounds religiously for my upcoming film — it’s probably the most exciting project of my life. It’s a biopic of a rocket scientist. I will be seen playing the protagonist in different stages of his life, from the age of 27 to 75,” he had told Times of India.

In order to transform into the septuagenarian scientist, Madhavan sought the help of his Rang De Basanti co-star Aamir Khan. The role will require the actor to put on weight. “The prep is taking me through different age groups, shapes and sizes. I have to put on weight to play the character in his older days, and I consulted Aamir for tips. He told me it’s better to do the heavier parts first so that I’m compelled to lose all the weight I put on.”

Last seen on screen in last year’s critically acclaimed gangster drama Vikram Vedha, Madhavan will be seen playing a cameo in Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu actioner Savyasachi this year. In a chat with this writer, Savyasachi director Chandoo Mondeti had said: “It’s definitely the kind of role he hasn’t played so far. I don’t want to talk about the character he will be essaying and spoil the fun for the audiences. But, I can assure you’ll be pleasantly surprised.” This year, Madhavan also has Gautham Menon’s Tamil multi-starrer Ondraga, in which he will share screen space with actors from three other southern industries. A sequel to Menon’s own widely popular Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film will see Madhavan playing the role of Karthik, which was originally played by Simbu, from the first part.