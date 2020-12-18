e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan make a splash at Dil Raju’s 50th birthday bash, see pics

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan make a splash at Dil Raju’s 50th birthday bash, see pics

A host of Telugu stars including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Prabhas among others came together to celebrate top producer Dil Raju’s 50th birthday.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:34 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Top actors from the Telugu film industry made it to Dil Raju’s birthday bash.
Top actors from the Telugu film industry made it to Dil Raju’s birthday bash.
         

Popular Telugu celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan among many others attended the grand 50th birthday party of producer Dil Raju on Thursday night. Pictures from the bash have surfaced online and instantly went viral.

The who’s who of Telugu filmdom came together for this birthday bash. From actors like Nithiin, Varun Tej, Vishwak Sen, Akhil, Bellamkonda Srinivas to filmmakers like Anil Ravipudi, Prashanth Neel were present.

 
 

Prabhas and KGF star Yash also attended the party. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni came as a couple.

Earlier this year, Dil Raju married for the second time after losing his first wife Anita to a massive cardiac arrest in 2017. He shared the news about his second marriage via a statement. “With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” Dil Raju had said in a statement.

 
 
 

Having started his career as a film distributor, Raju grew as one of the most successful producers in the last decade in Telugu industry. He is known for bankrolling several hit films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo SiriMalle Chettu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, DJ and F2 among others.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Raju is currently bankrolling Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink. He’s co-producing the film in association with Boney Kapoor. He will also be producing upcoming Telugu comedy F3, a sequel to 2019 blockbuster F2.

Recent reports suggest that Raju is all set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time soon. Apparently, he’s signed Vijay for a project which will be helmed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, who recently helmed V in Raju’s banner.

