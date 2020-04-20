Chiranjeevi pleads fans to donate blood to save lives during coronavirus pandemic

regional-movies

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is known for his humanitarian side, has urged his fans to come forward and donate blood to help those in need right now during coronavirus pandemic. The star took to Twitter to post a video message in which he’s seen literally pleading people, especially his fans to donate blood in the current scenario.

In the video, Chiranjeevi says that blood banks and hospitals are currently facing shortage of blood due to COVID-19 lockdown. Keeping the situation in mind, Chiranjeevi has donated at the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, Jubilee Hills and has called on the public and fans to go to the nearest blood bank and donate blood.

During this #CoronaCrisis period, there is a huge dearth of life saving blood. I appeal to ALL to come forward and donate blood to help those in need of blood. You may visit your nearest blood bank or call them so they will guide you on the procedure to donate blood at this time pic.twitter.com/E1AGwdZBCf — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 19, 2020

Along with Chiranjeevi, actor Srikanth is also seen donating blood in the video. Chiranjeevi said that the number of blood donors have significantly decreased during the lockdown. As a result of this shortage, he said that a lot of patients in need of blood are suffering.

Chiranjeevi also clarified that the police will not cause any kind of inconvenience if you step out to donate blood. “Approach the nearby blood bank and donate the blood. By donating blood you will be donating life to others. This responsibility rests on everyone. Should make sure that people are not dying due to lack of blood. No one will stop you from donating blood. You will not be troubled by the police at all. If you say that you are willing to donate blood you will receive a pass-through Whatsapp to your phone. And show that to the police,” Chiranjeevi said.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design. Trisha was signed as the female lead. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

