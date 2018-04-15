Chiranjeevi’s surprise visit to Naa Peru Surya set floors Allu Arjun. See photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy shooting for upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on Sunday made a surprise visit to the sets of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, in which he plays a military officer with anger issues. According to reliable sources from the film’s unit, it was a surprise visit from the 67-year-old star, who was in the vicinity and wanted to pay a visit.

“The entire team was in for a huge surprise when Chiranjeevi landed on the sets on Sunday. Arjun was floored by his visit and was thrilled to have his uncle over. He spent half hour with the team and wished them good luck for release,” a source told Hindustan Times. The makers of the film are currently filming a song in a massive set. The entire shooting will be wrapped up in another week’s time.

Also starring Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarath Kumar and Thakur Anup Singh, the film is gearing up for release on May 4. Arjun was required to shed weight for his role and he worked with a US-based trainer for close to a month to achieve the desired look. The film has music by Bollywood composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Naa Peru Surya has been directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, known for his contribution as a writer for hit films such as Kick and Temper. Apparently, Vamsi was supposed to make his directorial debut nearly two years ago when a leading star promised to work with him. Unfortunately, the project never took off and Vamsi had to wait, hoping things would magically become alright. They didn’t and he was shattered as his long wait to don the director’s hat didn’t come true. Finally, when he pitched the story to Arjun, he immediately agreed to do the project.

