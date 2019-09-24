Composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar to make Hollywood debut with Trap City

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:05 IST

Well-known southern composer-actor G.V Prakash Kumar, who was recently seen in Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pachai alongside Siddharth, is making his Hollywood debut with upcoming independent English production Trap City.

Directed by Ricky Burchell, the film will be about a drug peddler who becomes a successful rapper. It also stars international actors such as Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White.

Prakash has already begun shooting for the film. On Monday, he shared a video featuring co-actor Brandon from the sets. The film is produced by Tel Ganesan of Kyybafilms, who had earlier produced two Hollywood films - Christmas Coupon and Devil’s Night and Dawn of The Nain Rouge which featured Tamil actor Napoleon in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Prakash has nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty. Recently seen in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, which also starred Siddharth, Prakash has projects such as Adangathey, 4G, Jail, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Ayngaran, apart from the Tamil remakes of Telugu films 100% Love and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada.

Also read: Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

In a recent media interaction, Prakash said that no matter how busy he will get with acting; he won’t stop composing music. “I never thought of quitting music to pursue acting. No matter how busy I get as an actor, I’ll try and find time to continue composing. Maybe I’ll get very choosy about projects I want to compose, but I can never leave music for acting. I recently finished work on Asuran, and it was a very refreshing album to work on because the music will be so different,” he said.

As a composer, Prakash is busy with projects such as Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and Dhanush’s Asuran, which is gearing up for October 4 release. Even before Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru went on the floors, Prakash had finished composing all the songs in the album as he was simultaneously working on his acting assignments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:04 IST