Devadas trailer: Nani and Nagarjuna promise a fun-filled entertainer. Watch video

Sharat Chandra’s Devdas gets an interesting twist in yet another film. The Telugu film, starring Nani and Nagarjuna, has not one but two actors playing one of literature’s most abiding figures. The film’s first look and the teaser have piqued interest among the audience about the bromance between Nani and Nagarjuna. With the trailer of the film, the two actors promise a fun-filled entertainer. Nani plays the doctor and Nagarjuna plays the man who blackmails Nani into doing his bid, which also includes drinking alcohol in the hospital.

The two men who belong to a startlingly different worlds have one thing in common - a failed romance - which is what helps cement the two bond. While Nani’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna’s character had a relationship with Akanksha Singh in the past. The two then bond over the sad Devadas song ‘Antha Branthiyena’ and shots of whisky. Their interaction in the film is expected to be its highlight.

Looking at the Big boss reactions and replies for every post of mine about #DevDas, My Director decided to start the trailer this way 😂#DevaDasOnSept27th

Hope u all have fun along with me and @iamnagarjuna sir 🤗

Mee

Nani#DevDas Trailer is here 👉https://t.co/O0rNVyfkeP — Nani (@NameisNani) September 20, 2018

Nani shared the trailer on social media and revealed that the background song was added after the reactions that he received on Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. He wrote, “Looking at the Big boss reactions and replies for every post of mine about #DevDas, My Director decided to start the trailer this way. #DevaDasOnSept27th. Hope u all have fun along with me and @iamnagarjuna sir. Mee Nani#DevDas Trailer is here.”

Devadas is produced by Ashwini Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Sriram Aditya. The film is slated for release on September 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:41 IST