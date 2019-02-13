Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby beats Kolaveri Di, clocks 200 million views

It’s raining views for the hit number Rowdy Baby from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. Released on January 2 earlier this year, the video of the song has gone on to cross a whopping 200 million views, surpassing the last popular south Indian number Why This Kolaveri Di, which garnered over 175 million views.

The song has been choreographed by actor-dancer-director Prabhudheva. The dance steps performed by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the song are being imitated by music and dance lovers alike. Dhanush has also penned the lyrics of the song and has lent his voice along with Dhee.

The song’s popularity has gone beyond local boundaries. It has already been played across many radio stations in North India as well.

Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache twirling local rowdy in Maari. He returned in the same getup for the sequel, which he bankrolled under the banner of Wunderbar Films. Balaji Mohan has directed Maari 2.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who had worked in films such as Oru Mexican Aparatha and Godha and recently in Dhanush’s maiden Malayalam production Tharanga, was roped in to play the baddie in Maari 2.

The film released in December and went on to have a decent run in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. The film also stars Manju Warrier, who is making her Tamil debut.

This year, Dhanush will also commence work on two pending projects. While he will be seen joining hands with director Durai Senthil Kumar in one film, the other will mark the first time collaboration of Dhanush and director Ramkumar.

