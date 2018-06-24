Dhanush updates fans on Twitter about his injury, says he is well

After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of Maari 2 surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury.

He assured his followers that he is fine. “My beloved dear fans ... It’s not a major injury and I’m well,” Dhanush tweeted. “Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength,” he added.

My beloved dear fans ... It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018

According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film’s antagonist Tovino Thomas, and got injured while performing a stunt sequence.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 is the sequel to the hit film, which released in 2015.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

