  Monday, Jun 25, 2018
Dhanush updates fans on Twitter about his injury, says he is well

Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas when he was injured on the sets of their upcoming film, Maari 2. However, the actor assured his fans that it wasn’t a major injury.

regional movies Updated: Jun 24, 2018 12:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Dhanush was shooting a fight sequence with actor Tovino Thomas for Maari 2 when he got injured.
Dhanush was shooting a fight sequence with actor Tovino Thomas for Maari 2 when he got injured.

After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of Maari 2 surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury.

He assured his followers that he is fine. “My beloved dear fans ... It’s not a major injury and I’m well,” Dhanush tweeted. “Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength,” he added.

According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film’s antagonist Tovino Thomas, and got injured while performing a stunt sequence.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 is the sequel to the hit film, which released in 2015.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

