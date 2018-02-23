Elli AvrRam on playing Lisa’s role in Queen’s remake: You don’t get such a role every day

Actor Elli AvrRam has not one but two reasons to rejoice. The actor is reprising the role played by actor Lisa Haydon in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen (2014), which is being remade in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Elli stars in the Tamil version titled Paris Paris, starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role; and the Kannada film titled Butterfly with Parul Yadav as the lead.

While Elli is yet to shoot for some parts for both the films, she says it’s an amazing role and “something you don’t get to do every day”.

So, what’s her take on reprising a character which has already been played by someone else? “My director wants me to just be me in the character. Obviously, we all have seen the original character, but I’ll do it how I would have done that part. Also, my director is open for improvisation in terms of looks and dialogue delivery,” says Elli.

The actor adds that the fearless girl that she plays in the film is what she particularly likes about this character. She says, “She’s an independent girl and so fearless. She does whatever she feels like and goes wherever she wants to. She has no boundaries. And that’s the reason a lot of people loved that character and could also relate to it.”

She elaborates, “In a way, it [the character] allows women to see what they want to be in real life but they don’t have the courage to do so — because of certain circumstances, their upbringing or societal pressure. We all have that powerful girl inside us and we want to be so cool and follow our heart.”

She also opens up about her camaraderie with both the lead heroines, and says, “Oh, it is lovely [working] with both Kajal and Parul. They are going to be two different chemistries and both would be beautiful in their own ways. Both have certain base and it’s nice to see their acting, and how I interact with them. They belong to different cities and have different cultures, so that’s the fun part.”

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal