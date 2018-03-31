Farhan Akhtar makes Telugu singing debut with Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu

The actor-singer-director Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his Telugu debut as a singer with superstar Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. Known for crooning hit numbers such as Socha Hai, Toh Zinda Ho Tum and Dil Dhadakne Do among others, Farhan has sung the track I Don’t Know from Bharat Ane Nenu. On Saturday, the makers of the film welcomed Farhan to Telugu filmdom via a small video and announced that the song will be released on April 1st. Mahesh Babu took to twitter to thank Farhan for agreeing to sing in his film.

“It’s going to be one of the best tracks of the album. When Farhan was approached with the offer, he jumped at the opportunity as he was excited to sing in a new language. It just took him a couple of hours to understand the song and get the pronunciation of the lyrics right,” a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

Apparently, it was music composer Devi Sri Prasad’s idea to approach Farhan for the song. “Devi is known for experimenting with voices for his songs. He’s a fan of Farhan’s voice and he suggested to the makers that we try his voice.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu features Mahesh in the role of a Chief Minister. The film marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career. Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

