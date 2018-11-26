From Akshay Kumar’s make-up woes to Rajinikanth’s 4 avatars: Everything you want to know about 2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s starrer 2.0, directed by Shankar, has been in the news for a variety of reasons. A sequel to hit Enthiraan, the film’s gargantuan budget, the technology used to make the movie and the film’s star cast has made headlines. Now that 2.0 promotions are in full swing, here is what the film’s director and its stars have revealed about the film.

2.0 is India’s most expensive film, says director

Shankar had revealed that 2.0 has been made on a budget of Rs 400-450 crore, making it the most expensive film to be made in India. The primary reason behind the film’s cost is the extensive use of CGI. Shankar had also confessed during the trailer launch that they had to increase film’s budget once they realized that the VFX needed a bigger company’s help than the one that they had initially decided on. Shankar had said, “Lyca Productions, the production house, knows the exact amount. I narrated the entire story before we went on floors and they sort of knew how much money would be required to complete the film. They agreed to fund the project, knowing how much it would cost them. Beyond our calculations, we had some unexpected expenses for the VFX.”

It is 2.0 of CGI too

At the trailer launch, Shankar also revealed that the film originally shot in 3D has about 2150 VFX shots. In the making video, the filmmakers had revealed that the film included 25 visual effect videos, 2150 VFX shots, 1000 VFX artistes, native 3D, animatronics, 1300 pre-visualisation shots, and virtual camera technology.

Shankar wanted to make 2.0 with Aamir, Arnie

Shankar also revealed that his original choice for the protagonist was Aamir Khan and the antagonist was Arnold Schwarzenegger. Speaking of Arnold, Shankar said at a press meet, “We had thought of casting Arnold. We had talked and allotted dates also. But somehow things did not work out as the contracts of Hollywood and India are contradictory. So we thought of looking at a good cast from the Indian film industry.”

About Aamir Khan, he said to TOI, “Such things are common with all my films. We go to an actor, things don’t pan out, we move to the next and so on. Rajini sir (Rajinikanth) wasn’t feeling well at the time (2014) so I approached other stars. But Lingaa gave him the confidence to take on 2.0, which is a difficult film with all its prosthetics and action sequences.”

2.0 done, wait fo 3.0 now

Shankar also revealed in the same interview that they will definitely make 3.0 and that he cannot think of anyone except Rajinikanth to play the role of Chitti. He said, “We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can’t think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He’s the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti. As an audience, I want our industry to have a superhero franchise like Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman. Chitti is loved by all and I would love to see the character again on screen. But for that to happen, the creative in me should get the right script. I would not want to make 3.0 just for the sake of carrying the franchise forward.”

Turning Akshay Kumar into the Crow

Akshay Kumar’s makeup took about six hours every day. The actor had said at the trailer launch, “It was a very challenging role and it took a toll on my body. But the pain and sacrifice were worth it. My character required around 4 hours of prosthetic make-up and another hour and a half to remove it. In my whole career, I’ve never put so much of makeup.”

Rajinikanth’s prediction for 2.0

Rajinikanth has predicted that 2.0 will do great at the box office. The actor has said, “ Take my word, it (2.0) is going to be a super-duper hit. My advance congratulations to Shankar and Subaskaran (producer at Lyca).”

When Rajinikanth wanted to leave 2.0

Rajinikanth was ready to step away from the project when his health deteriorated. The actor said earlier, “After I started the shooting, my health wasn’t good. I started taking 7-8 takes for one scene and I lost confidence. I told Shankar that I am backing out of the project and will pay all expenditure of the movie incurred due to me. Shankar suggested not to use bodysuit and shoot it like a normal scene. But the situation turned worse as I was asked 4-5 months rest. I confessed the same to the producer, but he told me that my health was the first priority and he will start the project even if I return after four years. I feel lucky to have got such a good friend.”

Rajinikanth to appear in four avatars

2.0 will see Rajinikanth in four different avatars, Shankar has revealed. The actor will portray the role of Chitti, Chitti 2.0, the giant 2.0 robot and the scientist Vaseegaran.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 16:37 IST