New 2.0 video shows how Rajinikanth’s looks in the film were conceptualised

Lyca Productions in a new behind-the-scenes video shared on YouTube on Saturday have teased the making of Rajinikanth’s look in the ambitious fantasy film 2.0, directed by Shankar. The one-minute video shows fans how Rajinikanth’s many looks were conceptualised.

In the long-delayed film, the legendary actor will play Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti - whom we also saw in Enthiran. We see pre-visualisation versions of the character, and we also see the actor’s face being rendered in a 3D model.

In a brief moment in the video, we see technicians making a 3D mould of Rajinikanth’s head. The film utilises a combination of digital effects and practical sets. We also see glimpses of Chitti performing action scenes, dancing with ladies, and threatening villains.

A similar video focusing on Akshay Kumar’s villain was shared online a day earlier. Akshay plays the evil crow-man Dr Richard in the film. His grand plan involves turning people’s cell phones against them, and using them to form a giant bird creature.

2.0 was initially scheduled for release in 2017, but an extended post-production schedule pushed the release back several times. It is now expected to release on November 29. The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay Kumar and also stars Amy Jackson. Touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, 2.0 boasts a budget of close to Rs 600 crore.

