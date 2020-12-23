e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Hansika Motwani is proud of her 50th film Maha: ‘Happy with the way it’s shaping up’

Hansika Motwani is proud of her 50th film Maha: ‘Happy with the way it’s shaping up’

Hansika Motwani is looking forward to the release of her 50th film, Maha. She said the production work on the film is in full swing and she is extremely happy with the results.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:55 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hansika Motwani will now be seen in Maha.
Hansika Motwani will now be seen in Maha.
         

Actor Hansika Motwani on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that working on her 50th film Maha has been phenomenal. She went on to add that she’s extremely happy with the way the project is shaping up. The film, which is set to release next year, has been directed by UR Jameel.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey with my 50th film Maha. I thank my crew, co-stars, producer for investing their heart and soul into the film. Post-production work is in full swing and I am extremely happy with the way it’s shaping up,” Hansika tweeted.

 

The film and its first look poster were launched by Dhanush via a special tweet in August last year and the project went on the floors in November. The makers have so far released multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars – from holding a gun in a bathtub filled with what appears to be blood to smoking against the backdrop of Varanasi.

Maha also stars Srikanth in a pivotal role and Simbu in an extended special cameo in the role of a pilot. It has music by Ghibran.

Also read: Nachunga Aise teaser: Kartik Aaryan debuts his digital avatar, promises to dance like no one’s watching. Watch

Jameel had said that Simbu will be seen for about 45 minutes in the film. “It is an extended cameo. He will appear in a song and in an action sequence. He plays a pilot in the film and has almost 30-45 minutes of screen time.” Simbu’s portion in the movie was shot in Goa.

Hansika recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence for Maha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Tribals in Chhattisgarh want removal of BSF camps, say land belongs to deity
Tribals in Chhattisgarh want removal of BSF camps, say land belongs to deity
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In