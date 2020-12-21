e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Makers of Seetimaarr unveil a special poster

Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Makers of Seetimaarr unveil a special poster

Seetimaarr is a sports drama starring Gopichand as a hockey coach. Tamannaah plays a kabbadi coach to a women’s team. See poster here.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:21 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamannaah Bhatia plays a kabaddi coach in Seetimaarr
Tamannaah Bhatia plays a kabaddi coach in Seetimaarr
         

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr on Monday unveiled the character poster of Tamannaah Bhatia on the occasion of her birthday. In the movie, she plays a character called Jwala Reddy, a kabbadi coach of a women’s team.

On Saturday, the team celebrated Tamannaah’s birthday in advance on the sets and even made her cut a cake.

Seetimaarr, a sports action-drama starring Gopichand in the lead, is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Gopichand plays a hockey coach in the movie. The film is being made by Srinivasa Silver Screen.

 

Last month, the team resumed shooting after a long hiatus due the ongoing pandemic. This is the second collaboration for Sampath with Gopichand after Gautham Nanda, and his third with Tamannaah after Racha and Bengal Tiger.

The film, which is gearing up for release next year, also stars Digangana Suryavanshi in the role of a TV journalist. Tamannaah is expected to complete shooting her remainder portion for this project and soon commence work on the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, which also stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant’s husband slams Manu Punjabi for ‘aukaat’ remark: ‘His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner’

In Andhadhun remake, Tamannaah will reprise Tabu’s role. Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with their other options.

As per a recent statement, Tamannaah is thrilled to take up a role with negative shades. The rest of the cast will be finalised and announced soon. The remake, which will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, will have music by Mahati Sagar while Hari K Vedanth will crank the camera.

