Hero trailer: Sivakarthikeyan as superhero takes on education scam, Abhay Deol makes an impact as the baddie

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 13:58 IST

The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan starrer upcoming Tamil film Hero was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, this looks like a story of an average Joe with dreams of becoming a superhero and fighting against education scam.

The trailer opens in a classroom in a school. The teacher goes around asking to each student about their career ambition. When the name Shakti is called out, we hear the young boy say he dreams of becoming a superhero like Shaktimaan.

Abhay Deol as the baddie.

Sivakarthikeyan in a shot of trailer.

In the next shot, we see Shakti jumping off a building shouting Shaktimaan, hoping he would come to his rescue. The shot is cut mid scene and we are introduced to Sivakarthikeyan, who plays your average Joe and is seen trying to win over Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the leading lady.

Watch the trailer of Hero here:

It’s safe to assume that Arjun plays Shakti, the young boy from the school. In the trailer, Arjun is seen walking with the support of a stick and it can be assumed that he broke his leg from the jump off the building as the young boy. It looks like Arjun helps Sivakarthikeyan find his superhero within. It’s justified by the line towards the end of the trailer, ‘Superhero is not one with powers. It’s the one who can think on his own’. The trailer also introduces to Abhay Deol’s character. He plays the antagonist and makes quite an impact in the couple of scenes he appears on the screen.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

Hero, which has been directed by PS Mithran, will release as per schedule on December 20. The film marks the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan. Produced by KJR Studios, Hero has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has a busy lineup this year with two more projects in his kitty. He has a yet-untitled project with Vignesh Shivn and if everything goes as planned, this film will start rolling from early next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more