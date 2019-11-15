Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero runs into trouble, court orders interim stay on release

regional-movies

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay against Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming superhero film titled Hero, which is slated for release on December 20.

According to a petition filed by TSR Films, it had loaned Rs 10 crore to 24 AM Studios Pvt Ltd. represented by RD Raja, D Prabhu and D Jaya Devi as per the loan agreement dated September 11, 2018.

The petitioner claims that 24 AM Studios used the loaned funds to produce Sivakarthikeyan’s film and then transferred the completed project to KJR Studios, which will be releasing Hero on December 20. The petition reads: “If the movie is released without settlement of the loan to the applicant (TSR Films) it would cause severe prejudice to the applicant and the funds would disappear in thin air.”

An interim stay has been passed against the release of Hero until the next hearing on December 2. However, KJR Studios in a statement has clarified that their project has no association whatsoever with 24 AM Studios.

“We wish to caution general public that KJR Studios had no contact whatsoever with either 24 AM Productions or TSR Films Private Limited with regard to out movie Hero,” read a statement from KJR Studios, who also warned severe action against TSR Films for involving their name in the issue.

KJR Studios went on to confirm that Hero, which has been directed by PS Mithran, will release as per schedule on December 20. In Hero, Sivakarthikeyan plays a masked vigilante. The film marks the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan and it stars Abhay Deol as the antagonist.

The teaser of Hero was released in October. It was extremely well received and it gave audiences a glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan as the neighborhood superhero.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has a busy lineup this year with two more projects in his kitty. He has a yet-untitled project with Vignesh Shivn and if everything goes as planned, this film will start rolling from early next year.

