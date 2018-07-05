I am a spontaneous actor and person: Shruti Marathe

For actor Shruti Marathe, acting is about versatility and experimentation. The Premasutra (2013) actor is currently seen playing a genie named Bhanumati on a television show. Shruti shares how the show is a one-of-its-kind experiment on Marathi television, which is what attracted her to it. “For me, the medium of a project doesn’t matter. I look at the character sketch and see how I can take it further. I like to do roles that excite me,” says Shruti.

The actor has been in the industry for a decade now and has been happily juggling television and films, and her latest project, Shubh Lagna Savdhan, features her opposite Subodh Bhave. Speaking about the film, she says, “It’s about marriage, as the title suggests, but it talks about everyone’s take on the ritual. It is a journey about love and marriage and why one wants it and the other doesn’t. It is a family entertainer.”

Actor Subodh Bhave and Shruti Marathi will be seen together in Shubh Mangal Savdhan

The Rama Madhav (2014) actor adds that she doesn’t really plan things and believes in spontaneity. “I am a very spontaneous actor and person. There was a time when I would plan things, but they did not work out. So, now I prefer taking things one day at a time. I am enjoying concentrating on one thing at a time.”

Shruti is married to actor Gaurav Ghatnekar, and she admits that their conversations often start and end with films. She says, “We don’t know anything else that we can connect more with. Our conversations revolve around films and we like it that way.” Will we get to see the couple together on the big screen anytime soon? “We started a production company a couple of months ago and are looking forward to doing things together, too. But, like I said before, we will be taking one day at a time and don’t want to plan so much in advance,” the actor says.