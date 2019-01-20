I am back to entertain: Siddharth Jadhav

Whenever you meet Siddharth Jadhav, you will always find him in a good mood, grateful and full of laughter. Last year, the actor was a part of three films, all of which went on to fare extremely well at the box office. He kicked off the year with Sanjay Jadhav’s Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (2018), followed it with Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mauli (2018) and ended it with a bang in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba (2018). “My patience has been rewarded. I am really happy the way the year 2018 turned out for me. As actors you can’t really decide when a film releases or how well it does, you just have to work hard,” he says.

The actor is now looking forward to his first release of 2019 and shares that it is a typical comedy film. “I am back to entertain the audiences this year with Pradip Mestry’s Sarva Line Vyast Ahet. It is a family entertainer and has no innuendos. What I liked about the script is that it is not pretentious and sticks to its genre throughout,” says Siddharth.

Siddharth will be seen with actor Saurabh Gokhale, who was also with him in Simmba. He says, “We shot for this film before Simmba and that was the first time we actually interacted. I have known him through a cricket league tournament. But we never really met, and I assumed he was reserved. Interestingly, we got along like a house on fire on the first day of shoot. I keep joking that he is just like me, only better looking. He has the same madness and passion about the craft as I do. He is a better actor than me, though.”

He adds that though the duo adopts different acting methods, they combined their styles for their roles and enjoyed it thoroughly.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 15:58 IST