I am glad we are finally opening up, would now like to see action: Rajshri Deshpande

Rajshri Deshpande is known for her versatility and portrayal of varied characters across mediums. The Sacred Games actor is now playing a new role as she officially registered for the NGO, Nabhangan Foundation. This Foundation works for drought affected farmers in Marathawada with regards to rain water harvesting, sanitation, education and health.

Rajshri has been working towards the same for the past four years, and recently she founded her own NGO. “I come from a family of farmers. My father used to be a farmer in Marathawada. Four years ago when these farmers were in the news for their drought-struck issues, I visited a few villages. During this time, an elderly lady said, ‘Please don’t give us ‘gyan’. You will come for a few days and then disappear’.”

This statement really hurt Rajshri and she decided to help these villages. “I came back to the village (Pandhari) equipped with more knowledge. Over the years, I have formed a team of experts such as environmentalists to help these villagers. We have managed to work around rain water harvesting, sanitation, education and health. We are now working towards refurbishing a dilapidated school building to ensure education.”

Known to be vocal about her feelings and decisions, Rajshri is glad that the #MeToo Movement has gained momentum in the film industry and media. “This has been happening for generations. I am glad we are finally opening up. However, I would like to see action and not mere talking. We need to see what can be done next. Women have been brave and come out about it. We need to ensure something is done to avoid this from happening again.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 18:57 IST