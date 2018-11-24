I did not get the film because of my mom: Sanhita Joshi

When Sanhita Joshi signed her first film, Madhuri, directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, everyone assumed that it was because she was Swapna’s daughter. However, Sanhita shares how her mother had nothing to do with her casting. And, if anything, the latter was skeptical of Sanhita’s involvement in the project. “I did not get Madhuri because of my mom. She was rather unsure of me being a part of the project, because she is a thorough professional and doesn’t like mixing lives. However, it was Mohsin Akhtar (producer) who suggested my name. He had seen one of my short films (Now you Listen) and that’s how I became a part of this project,” says Sanhita.

She adds that her mom’s skepticism went on till the third day of the shoot. “She was very clear that she did not want her film to suffer because of me. She did not let her motherly affection take over her directorial capabilities and that’s why I respect and love her.”

In the film, Sanhita plays Sonali Kulkarni’s daughter. About her state of mind, on the first day of the shoot, she says, “I was extremely nervous. I could not sleep the previous night and to add to my worries, I had a throat surgery just a week before the shoot began. So, everyone was told not to speak to me and vice versa. However, eventually we all got along and it was a fun ride.”

Working with the senior actor was very exciting for the young actor and Sanhita was in awe of the former’s energy and professionalism. “Sonali is very friendly and chilled-out on set. However, once the camera is on, she is a thorough professional. When she gets into character nothing can distract her. She gives her co-actor’s the creative freedom. At her level and expertise, she could very well suggest and advice, but she did not get into it. She trusts her co-actors.”

