I rely on Sneha’s instincts: Aniket Vishwasrao

Actor Aniket Vishwasrao’s next is a comedy entertainer alongside some of the best actors in the industry. A sequel to last year’s Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, the film will see Aniket play an interesting character. What appealed to the actor in the script was the fact that he would be sharing screen space with senior actor Sanjay Narvekar. “To start with, I know everyone in the team. Priyadarshan (Jadhav, actor-director), Hemant (Dhome, director) are all friends. So, this comfort level and familiarity played an important part in this decision of mine,” says Aniket.

Sneha Chavan and Aniket Vishwasrao in a still from Hriduyat Something Something

Aniket and Hemant got to know each other while shooting for Aandhali Koshimbir (2014). He says, “We are good friends and there is an equation and comfort level. Having said that, I respect him as a director. So, I have a selfish reason when I say yes to his projects. Working with him, helps me grow as an actor.” He adds that the director of a film is of prime importance and he/she can make or break a film.

The Maska (2018) actor is also excited about working with Sanjay. They did a film Fakta Ladh Mhana (2011) but it was a serious film. “YRYRP2 is a comedy. I have always admired Sanjay’s comic timing and this is where I got a chance to interact with him on that level, too. I enjoyed his role of Anna and I am glad I got to experience it too.”

Priyadarshan Jadhav, Mrinmayee Godbole, Aniket Vishwasrao, Sanjay Narvekar and Anand Ingle in a still from YRYRP 2

The actor married his co-actor Sneha Chavan last year and the duo have also shot for a film, Fakt Ekdach. He says, “A lot of people have approached us to cast us together. But we are being choosy, as we want it to be an interesting project. We do not want to do a film together for the sake of it.”

Aniket shares that he

takes Sneha’s opinion as a friend, wife and partner, however, they never force decisions on each other. “I rely on her instincts, because she is really good with it. But still, we never have ego hassles about our decisions. We give each other the space to do as we please,” he concludes.

