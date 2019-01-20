I want directors to experiment with my looks: Neetha Shetty

Neetha Shetty Salvi , who says she entered the Marathi film industry purely by chance, wants to experiment with her roles now. The Fugay (2016) actor will be seen in Pradip Mestry’s Sarva Line Vyast Ahet, opposite Sauraabh Gokhale and Siddharth Jadhav. Neetha is glad that she is finally getting approached for new characters and is keen on exploring them too. “Fortunately, I have been getting a lot of work in both television and web series’. However, when it comes to films, I feel somewhere I am stuck in a mould. Everyone approaches me for glamourous roles, where I need to look good. But now, I want to do more. I want to experiment with characters,” says Neetha.

Having worked with established and debutant directors across various mediums, she believes that it is the director’s vision that helps an actor bring out the best. “When I began modelling, it was just for pocket money and was nothing serious. Acting in films too happened by chance. However, now, I am enjoying acting and I like being in front of the camera. I just hope that more directors experiment with my look. I want to do different films and roles,” says Neetha.

The actor has been active in the industry for a decade now. She admits that she doesn’t mind settling for a lesser fee. “Honestly, I have done projects where I have reduced fees because I absolutely loved the character and the script. Fortunately, I have been blessed with good work, and I hope it continues the same way.”

Neetha shares that there was a time when she was disappointed when no Marathi film offers came her way. “People appreciated my work in Tula Kalnnar Nahi (2017) and Fugay, but I wasn’t getting as many Marathi film offers. So, I hope this film changes that.”

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:35 IST