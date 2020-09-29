Jayam Ravi’s 25th film Bhoomi likely to release directly on OTT: report

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:54 IST

Actor Jayam Ravi’s upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi, which happens to be his 25th outing, is most likely to skip theatres and head the OTT way. As per latest reports, Bhoomi will be the first mainstream Tamil film to have its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

As per a report by Times of India, Bhoomi is likely to release directly on the platform. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Ravi, who was last seen playing a man who wakes up from a coma after many years in Comali, will be seen playing a farmer in Bhoomi. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar.

Talking about the film, director Lakshman had said in a media interaction: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films.”

The film marks the third collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Bhoomi also stars Niddhi Agerwal and Ronit Roy. Both are making their Tamil debuts with this project.

Ronit plays the antagonist. This will be Ronit’s second southern outing as he has already starred in Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr NTR.

