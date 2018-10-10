Jitendra Joshi: Who are we to ‘allow’ women to do anything?

Jitendra Joshi, popular for his role in the web series Sacred Games, is known for speaking his mind and not mincing words. On the current #MeToo movement, Jitendra says, “I haven’t written about it or commented on it. That’s only because I want to make a difference and not merely write about it. If one wants to bring about a change, then one has to get down and be the change. Social media is a powerful tool but it is not enough to bring about a movement. I want people to come out and support the person and not just on the virtual medium.”

The actor adds that he grew up in a household where women where confined to the household. “When I stepped out and started making changes in the behaviour and ongoings of my home, I felt like a revolutionary. However, after a point, I realised that I am not doing anything different. Women should be treated with respect and we are no one to give them their independence. It is their birth right and is a basic need. We are no one to ‘allow’ women to do anything. It is their choice and we need to respect that,” he adds.

The Ventilator (2016) actor is currently hosting Garja Maharashtra, a Marathi show on Sony Marathi that talks about the lives of social reformers and people responsible for the making of Maharashtra. “I am glad and proud to be associated with these stories. It has given me the chance to revise about the great leaders of Maharashtra. As a narrator, I get to relive moments from their lives which despite several years are still relevant. Their works and initiatives have helped us be what we are today,” adds Jitendra.

On that note, the Poshter Girl (2016) actor, adds that his film Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar, directed by Hemant Dhome will have its premiere on television soon. “It is amazing how Hemant chose such a sensitive and non-commercial subject for his debut. I am so proud of him for taking the plunge. And, I am glad the audiences accepted the film.”

