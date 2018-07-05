Jr NTR names his son Bhargava Ram, shares a heartwarming family picture

Jr NTR took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of his family, including the newborn baby. Jr NTR has a huge smile on his face, and so does his elder son, Abhay, as they look at the baby. Jr NTR’s wife, Lakshmi, looks pretty in the picture as her focus is on her newborn.

Jr NTR also revealed that he has named his younger son, Bhargav Ram. The picture was taken during the naming ceremony. The actor wrote on Instagram, “The little one is, #BhargavaRam #NamingCeremony #FamilyTime #Bratpack.”

Jr NTR backed out of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 as he wanted to stay with his wife during the last few months of pregnancy. Nani took over as the host of the show for this season. Bhargav Ram was born on June 14. The actor had announced the birth on Twitter. He had tweeted, “The family grows bigger. It’s a BOY!”

On the work front, the actor is looking forward to two huge films. His first look from Trivikram Srinvas’ Aravinda Sametha had been applauded by his fans. The actor is also preparing to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR.The film will also star Ram Charan alongside Jr NTR and has the two actors have reportedly even attended workshops together. This is Jr NTR’s first collaboration with Rajamouli while Ram Charan has previously worked with the director in Magadheera.

