Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu’s bond won hearts at Bharat Ane Nenu launch. See pic

The audio launch of superstar Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu took place on April 7 in Hyderabad’s LB stadium. The biggest highlight of the highly anticipated event was the camaraderie between Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu which won the hearts of their fans and also set a good precedent for other star heroes in the industry. Mahesh thanked Jr NTR for taking out time and attending the event.Ram Charan had joined the two actor later.

“Looking at this massive crowd, it feels like I’ve come to the 100th day function of Bharat Ane Nenu. Firstly, let me thank Tarak for coming to this event. I’m not sure if he can recall but I attended the audio launch of his film Aadi many years ago. It’s an amazing gesture that he’s present here today. I’m sure this will set a trend in the industry and other top heroes also attend events of their peers. We heroes are always fine. We want our fans to also be fine,” Mahesh said.

Tarak, in his speech, referred to Mahesh as his brother. “I always call him Mahesh anna. I’m present here today as a member of his family and not as a Chief Guest. I wish and pray for the success of Bharat Ane Nenu as a family member.”

Speaking about Mahesh, he said that no other Telugu mainstream hero has experimented like him. “Despite being a commercial hero, he’s never hesitated to experiment. He’s been doing this for a very long time.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is gearing up for release on April 20. It features Mahesh in the role of a Chief Minister. Mahesh said he had qualms about playing a CM on screen as he’s always stayed away from politics. “I was initially scared, but Siva’s story was so inspiring that I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I believe this is my finest performance ever. Srimanthudu was a turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another major turning point.”

Tarak called Siva a very responsible filmmaker. “He’s a filmmaker with a lot of responsibility towards the society. As a citizen of this country, he fulfills his duties through his films.”

Siva thanked Mahesh for believing in him and said that the project couldn’t have been made on a lavish scale if not for his support. At the event, the film’s theatrical trailer was unveiled. The two-minute video gives us a peek into Mahesh’s character.

Also starring Kiara Advani, who makes her Telugu debut, Bharat Ane Nenu has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

