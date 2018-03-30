Justin Prabhakaran thrilled about working with Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame

Justin Prabhakaran, the young Tamil music director who is known for his work in films such as Oru Naal Koothu and Thondan, is all set to work with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film will mark his entry into the Telugu film industry.

“I signed my debut Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda in Bharat Kamma direction. I’m sure this movie will be very important and special in my career. Right now the composing work is going on. My friendship with the director beyond our professional relationship landed me this opportunity. We had earlier worked for Maroprapancham, a short film that was well received by the audience. The title of this film will be announced soon. The popularity of Vijay Deverakonda among the youth makes my debut film a great platform to innovate,” Justin said in a statement.

His work in the recent past has gained greater significance because of the re-recording support he provides to content-oriented films.

Prabhakaran continues to enjoy a successful stint in Tamil films. His Tamil projects include Naadodigal 2, an untitled film of SJ Suryah and Atharvaa’s Othaikku Otha. “I have already done a movie in Malayalam and it earned great response too. Now, as I step into Telugu my aim is to work in many languages as I strongly believe that how music has got no linguistic barriers.”

