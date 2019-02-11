Jyotika and Revathi join hands for a comedy, Suriya to produce it

Actors Jyotika and Revathi are all set to work together in a new film, said to be a comedy. To be directed by S Kalyan, it will be bankrolled by her husband Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The film had its customary launch on Sunday and the team followed it up with the regular shooting.

Tipped to be a full-length, the project also features Yogi Babu and Anandraj. Vishal Chandrasekhar has been roped in to compose music. The film has been planned as a summer release.

Meanwhile, Jyotika recently wrapped up the shoot of her yet-to-be-titled film, directed by debutant S Raj and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. She was last seen in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu.

She is also said to be in talks for a pivotal role in SJ Suryah and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uyarntha Manithan. The regular shooting of this project is expected to commence from March.

Ever since she made her acting comeback with 36 Vayadhinile after a hiatus of close to eight years, she has been hand-picking women-centric projects.

Jyotika has carved a place for herself since her return to acting. A lot of credit must go to her husband, who has been supportive of her decision to don the greasepaint again.

In a recent interview, asked about the kind of support she gets from Suriya, Jyotika said, “Suriya gives me the freedom to explore and has always stood by me. We always discuss the scripts that come way but he never interferes in my decision. In fact, he encourages me to take up more projects. We have a good understanding of each other as we made our careers together.”

