Kaala: Nana Patekar completes dubbing for his role in the film

In Rajinikanth’s Kaala, actor Nana Patekar will be seen playing a politician with negative shades. Going by the glimpse of Nana’s role from the teaser of Kaala, which was released last week, the face-off between the Ab Tak Chappan actor and Rajinikanth is sure send fans into frenzy. On Tuesday, the film’s makers announced that Nana Patekar completed dubbing for his portion, both in Tamil and Hindi, in the film. A picture featuring Nana and director Pa Ranjith’s assistants from the dubbing studio has been doing the rounds on social media.

Contrary to some rumours, Kaala is not based on the life of gangster-turned-activist Haji Mastan. Ranjith said that Kaala is about the diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which is filled with people from different culture and languages. In a recent interview, Ranjith mentioned that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired from his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala. According to Ranjith, Kaala, which translates to black in Hindi, is the colour of the working class people. Kaala is also a popular deity in Tirunelveli, said Ranjith, adding that the story focuses on many families that shifted from Tirunelveli and settled in Mumbai many years ago. The film will be about Rajinikanth, his family, four sons, grandchildren and his friends.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a slum lord turned gangster. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. Some rumours hint that the project might also be released in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi as it’s predominantly shot in Mumbai.

