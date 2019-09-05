Kaappaan trailer: Suriya starrer promises lot of action and thrills. Watch

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:35 IST

The trailer of Suriya starrer Kaappaan, which has been directed by KV Anand, was released on Wednesday and its visuals promise that the film will be high on action and thrills.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much of the story and is mostly packed with random shots of action and glimpses of the songs featuring Suriya and Sayyeshaa. However, the visuals assure that the film won’t disappoint on the action front. Suriya plays a member of the Special Protection Group, one of the country’s top security forces. His job entails protecting powerful personalities, including the Prime Minister, played by Mohanlal in the film.

Watch Kaappaan trailer here:

Going by the trailer, Suriya’s sworn duty is to protect the PM at all cost and even if it means risking his own life. We also get scenes where we see Suriya masquerading as a lover boy, farmer among others.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions, was originally slated for release on August 30. However, its release was eventually postponed to pave way for the release of Prabhas’ Saaho. The film, which also stars Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani in crucial roles, marks the third time collaboration between Suriya and Anand. It will also be the first time Suriya will be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam Mohanlal.

Mohanlal will appear in the film as the Prime Minister of the country.

Suriya in a still from the film.

Suriya in an action sequence.

Also read: Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz when did she lose her virginity, she answers it like a boss

In a recent Facebook live chat, Suriya opened up about working with Mohanlal in the film. “He is the best (actor) we have in our country. We have learned about acting through his movies. I was introduced to Malayalam cinema with Kilukkam, Kireedam, Spadikam and all his wonderful films.”

Suriya said he takes reference for his films from his work. While most actors struggle to perform in front of a camera, Suriya said that even if there is a magnifying lens right in front of his face, Mohanlal will make it disappear.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:32 IST