Kajal Aggarwal celebrates birthday in Dubai with family and friends, see her pics here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal flew off to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with family and friends, say reports. The actor put up pictures and videos from her celebrations in the desert city.

Sharing a picture of herself with her birthday cake in front, she wrote: “@sumchronicles here’s to forever eating without worrying about the calories and our non stop chatter sessions at all our favourite haunts ! See you soon #birthdaythatwas.” Looks like her birthday cake was a low-calorie one. Kajal also shared a number of pictures in the company of her friend, having ice cream and herself at a confectionary store.

In another set of videos that she shared, Kajal can be seen in the company of wild animals, in some coming dangerously close to them, on a visit to a zoo. A cute video she can be seen gesturing to a giraffe, which suddenly gets its face really close to hers, as people (not seen in the video) cheer. In another she can be seen feeding a bear and in another, she is making a baby bear drink milk from a feeding bottle. In another video, from behind high bars, Kajal feeds a hungry crocodile with a piece of meat, tied to one end of a stick.

Sharing these videos, Kajal said how for someone like her who is scared of insects and rodents, it was big deal coming this close to wild animals. She wrote: “@sb_belhasa @msb_belhasa the love and care with which you raise these magnificent animals is incredible, thank you for allowing me to get so close and overcoming my fears (I’m scared of insects and rodents, these animals were a reallyyy BIG deal for me!) visiting this farm on my birthday was such a different and cherishable experience! (p.s- I love their names- is Lacoste , is Princess, is Armani).”

Kajal Aggarwal at the zoo.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan cover their faces as they take a stroll in Shimla, fans spot them, see video, pics

Kajal, who works primarily in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, recently found her name trending when she put pictures of herself without any makeup, exposing her freckles. Her pictures had created quite a stir on social media, with netizens appreciating her honesty. An instagram user called her “beautiful”, another user wrote, “Freckles are so cute. You look more beautiful than ever.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 17:00 IST