Kajal Aggarwal is on a dream holiday with family in Maldives. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:16 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who will soon begin shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2, is currently having a gala of time on a holiday with her family in Maldives. Over the weekend, Kajal shared pictures from her holiday on instagram and her posts are giving her fans major holiday goals.

On the holiday, Kajal has been joined by her parents, sister, brother-in-law and nephew. On the first day of her holiday, Kajal wrote on Instagram: “Finally on a vacation that I was really looking forward to. It couldn’t get better than Maldives.”

In one of the pictures, Kajal and her sister Nisha are seen having a hearty laugh and posing happily. In another picture, Kajal is seen seated on a coconut tree by the beach. Kajal also shared a few pictures in which she’s seen chilling in the pool in a bikini. She also went dolphin-spotting and shared her excitement through a post. “Zoom in to see what made my soul truly happy. Chasing dolphins. Witnessed schools of adorable ones playing gleefully besides our speed boat,” she wrote with pictures of herself enjoying a boat ride, chasing dolphins.

Kajal will begin shooting for Indian 2 from January. Talking to Times of India, she said: “I’ll start shooting for Indian 2 from January. Though the team has already started filming, this is the first time I’ll be joining them for my portions. I’m looking forward to working with them all.”

Kajal also has Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen awaiting release. Titled Paris Paris, the film has been directed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind. She also has a Hollywood project in the pipeline. An Indo-American collaborative production, the film will star Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Kajal will get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The wax statue will be unveiled on February 5, 2020. She will be present to introduce her figure to the world.

