Kamal Haasan rings in 65th birthday with daughters Shruti and Akshara in Paramakudi. See pics

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 65th birthday with his two daughters and rest of the extended family in his home town of Paramakudi.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:07 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kamal Haasan poses with his daughters.
Kamal Haasan poses with his daughters.
         

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan celebrated his 65th birthday today with his family including his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan in his home town of Paramakudi, Tamil Nadu. Haasan is present in Paramakudi to unveil a statue of his late father. According to sources, he will spend the afternoon with his family.

The actor is also looking forward to the grand event planned this weekend to commemorate 60 years of his acting career. The biggest names of Tamil film fraternity will come together to make this event memorable.

As part of the celebrations, a special screening of Hey Ram will be organized in Chennai on Friday. The screening will be followed by Q&A session with Haasan himself who will discuss with audiences about the experience of making the film and the cult status it has attained over the years.

Haasan is currently working on Shankar’s Indian 2. The film, a sequel to Indian, will mark the return of Haasan as nonagenarian vigilante, Senapathy. Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The team of Indian 2 recently completed an action sequence shot on a budget of Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. The team also briefly shot in Gwalior before wrapping up the second schedule. The next schedule will be in Madhya Pradesh from November third week.

Kamal also has Tamil political thriller Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Fresh reports emerged earlier this week that Haasan has signed Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project which will take off next year.

A die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, Lokesh had opened up in some of his recent interviews that it’d be dream come true to work with Haasan. Raaj Kamal Films International has already signed Lokesh and has paid him a token amount as advance. However, the official announcement on the project is yet to be made.

