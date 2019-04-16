Kangana Ranaut is apt to play J Jayalalithaa, says director Vijay

Ever since it was officially announced that Kangana Ranaut would be playing J Jayalalithaa, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in the upcoming trilingual biopic of the late leader, the buzz has been if Kangana can pull off the role. Called Thalaivi in Tamil (Jaya in Hindi), the film will be directed by Vijay, best known for helming films such as Madrasapattinam and Saivam.

Talking to Times of India, Vijay has said that he thinks Kangana will be apt to play Jayalalithaa. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

He revealed that the decision to cast Kangana was not made easily. “There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character.”

On February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa, the project was announced along with its title and first-look poster. To be shot and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the film is being bankrolled by Vishnu Induri. While GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music, Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

