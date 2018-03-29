Karthick Naren on Gautham Menon’s indifferent attitude: What’s the point if you kill 10 people on your way to temple?

Karthick Naren, one of the most promising talents in the Tamil film industry, is collaborating with veteran producer Gautham Vasudev Menon on his second film Naragasooran. The two have been loggerheads over the project. They expressed their anger on social media, and it seems the project is going to face a tough time. Now, Karthick Naren has responded to the controversy in a freewheeling chat with the Hindustan Times. He said, “When I became a part of the project, I did not know Satyam sir or Badri sir. The only person I knew was Gautham sir and I had expected that he would be there till the finish line.”

It all started on Monday, when Karthick said that his passion was being “butchered from all directions” in a cryptic tweet. He didn’t mention any name, but Twitter was quick to guess it was Gautham. Karthick said, “Satyam sir and Badri sir are great people, but halfway through they realised that the other projects were left hanging and they were upset. It is natural for them to get angry, of course.”

The young director and his team were left to fend for themselves and put in their money to complete the project. “I used the money that we got from Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru to complete this project,” he said.

Speaking about Gautham Menon’s statement, which had mentioned Karthick and the director-producer had come to terms, Karthick said, “It is great that he apologised and I also did the same from my side if what I said was wrong. However, I wouldn’t agree with everything that he has mentioned in the statement. Especially the fact that he did not invest in the project.”

Karthick claims that he has documents to prove that Gautham Vasudev Menon has financial interest in the project. He said, “We are currently calculating how much he has invested in this project and we will release the information soon.”

Karthick also revealed that there is a stay order in court against Naragasooran’s release, as financiers of Gautham Menon’s previous films that are left hanging, have filed a complaint. They have stated that Naragasooran can be released only after Gautham completes their films. “This is not something that is mentioned in the statement. But we are also preparing documents to defend ourselves in the court,” said Karthick.

Karthick confesses that the project would have been dropped without Arvind Swami’s help. “Gautham sir has quoted that Arvind Swami was not ready to dub for the film until he was paid, in reality though if it were not for him, this film would have been dropped. He was supposed to be paid an amount before the shoot began, but that did not happen. My entire team was in Ooty preparing for a shoot and he called me to tell me that the payment had not come across. But he said he would come for the shoot and we could figure it out later.”

He added that Arvind Swami’s payment is still pending.

The problem has been brewing since six months, but why kept him silent till now? “Honestly, we are bankrupt and as the finances dried up we couldn’t start our next project either,” said Karthick.

“It doesn’t matter if you are visiting temple if you kill 10 lives on the way. As a filmmaker and a creator I understand that releasing a film takes time and effort. Right now, the problem is not that we want our film to be released in a couple of weeks. No, it is about the way we were treated and how Gautham sir had abandoned us in the middle of the project.”

So will the team be filing a complaint with the producers’ council? Karthick first mentioned that Gautham Menon happens to be the vice president of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council and then said, “Currently, the industry is fighting for the greater good so we did not want to approach them. We will take this to the TFPC after the strike.”

