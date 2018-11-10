KGF vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero: Buoyed by positive responses, Yash says there’s space for both

Kannada actor Yash, who will be seen in the multilingual film KGF or Kolar Gold Fields, is confident about the movie. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero on December 21 but the actor is confident that both films can survive in the theatre alongside.

KGF vs Zero

Asked if the date clash could affect the business of the film, Yash told the media here during the launch of the trailer of KGF, “I strongly believe that there is enough space for two films to survive, not one film can acquire the whole country. Yes, Zero is a big anticipated film but we are releasing the film in five languages. So we had to have a date that is suitable for all the languages. We had to think about all the distributors.

“December 21 seems to be the date suitable for all, so we decided to release on that day. I know we will have a big competition in Hindi, but I think it is okay. The movie is good, so it will have its own strength,” added the actor, who said he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh.

Aim is to match Hollywood

Yash said with KGF, they plan to match Hollywood style of filmmaking, something which he believes the Kannada industry is capable of. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, is set in the 70s and 80s era featuring high octane action sequences. “I always believed our industry has a huge potential. Our intention was not to match Telugu or Hindi films, it is to match Hollywood films. All of us use the same camera, lens or same technicalities. To get the best out of this is our ambition,” Yash told reporters.

KGF is a big budget Kannada film getting a pan India release and its trailer was released on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of celebrated Kannada filmmaker, Shankar Nagarakatte.

The Hindi release will be distributed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Though Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Entertainment could not attend the launch event, they sent their good wishes through a video message.

KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It will be released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The film also features the Miss Supernational 2016 Srinidhi Shetty along with Yash.

The story of the film revolves around a gold mine and is set between the 1970s and 1980s era in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 17:28 IST