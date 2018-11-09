KGF trailer: Yash ignites a revolution in this magnum opus. Watch video

KGF - Kolar Gold Fields is the Kannada magnum opus starring Yash in the lead role. The film’s trailer was released on Friday at a grand event in Bengaluru, which was attended by Tamil actor Vishal. The film will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. In the trailer, Yash plays the man who starts a revolution against slavery. The trailer begins with a narrator who explains how two incidents on the same day influenced the future -- the first was the discovery of the Kolas Gold Fields and the second was the birth of a boy. Years after his birth, he stands up for people who were being oppressed in the gold mine.

The visuals of KGF are stunning and every shot packs a punch. Even the simplest of gestures is highlighted beautifully and fits into the trailer aesthetically. Especially, the scenes of people captured in chains adds a lot of emotional heft to the film.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ayyapa, B Suresh, Srinivas Murthy, Archana Jois, Roopa Rayappa, Master Anmol, Ananth Nagu, Malavika, Achut Kumar, Naga Bharana, Dinesh Mangalur, Harish Roi and Neenazam Ashwath.

A dialogue in the film, delivered by a mother to her son sets the mood of the trailer. She says, “When you get strength from the 1000 people standing behind you, you only win one fight. However, when the 1000 people behind you are encouraged by you standing in front of them, you will win against all odds.”

KGF is produced Vijay Kiragandur and the cinematography was done by Bhuvan Gowda and the movie is slated to release on December 21.

