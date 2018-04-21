Kiara Advani is hopeful that doing Telugu films will help her up her game in Bollywood, too

With just three Bollywood films in her kitty — one hit and two flops — actor Kiara Advani is now trying her luck in regional cinema. Her debut Telugu film, Bharat Ane Nenu, which also stars Mahesh Babu, released on April 20. Kiara has her fingers crossed, hoping that this transition from Bollywood to South will help up her game in Hindi cinema as well. “For sure it is going to help me widen my market in terms of the audience. I would be able to reach out to a much larger audience, not just north, but south too,” she says.

Kiara considers herself lucky that the Telugu film audience had already seen her work.“Most of them have watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), as the film was released in all languages and was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, too. So, they were very familiar with me when I went there. I want to know the reactions of those people [now] and be able to sell my films to them,” says the actor, who also starred in Bollywood films, Fugly (2014), and Machine (2017).

She has signed another Telugu film with Ram Charan, and hopes to balance her career in Bollywood and Telugu films. “I am doing another Bollywood film, which would be announced in a while. So, I am very well able to manage my work. The reason I took two back-to-back films in Telugu was because both the offers were so exciting — the role, character, script, director — when you get a project like this, which is so perfect, and you know you can manage your dates, you just take it up without thinking much. Also, I feel this is the age to do it all,” says a confident Kiara.