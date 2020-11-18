KKR star Varun Chakravarthy’s fanboy moment with actor Vijay, see viral pic

regional-movies

Tamil Nadu boy Varun Chakravarthy, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded IPL, had a fanboy moment with Tamil actor Vijay. Varun met his matinee idol at the latter’s office in Chennai recently and he was extremely delighted to share the news on his Twitter page.

Varun, a mystery spinner, had a dream season in this year’s IPL with one five-wicket haul to his credit. He got the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a match with Chennai Super Kings. He was even picked for the national side for the upcoming Australian tour but was later dropped due to a shoulder injury.

In several of his interviews, Varun openly admitted his admiration and love for Tamil actor Vijay, also known as Thalapathy by his fans. Apparently, Vijay’s manager set up a meeting after a special request from Varun to meet the actor.

Varun took to Twitter to share the picture. Quoting the lyrics of a song from Vijay’s forthcoming release Master, he wrote: “Ulla vandha powera-di, Anna yaaru? THALAPATHY.. #vaathicoming #vaathiraid #master #ThalapathyVijay (sic).”

Varun’s tweet has gone viral with over 19,000 retweets and nearly 70,000 likes.

Vijay’s Master, meanwhile, is gearing up for release soon. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay as John Durairaj, a dean of students and also an undercover cop who is addicted to alcohol.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, if everything goes as planned, will release in theatres for Pongal 2021. The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform.

